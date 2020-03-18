Dry and very warm weather for the rest of the week

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – There is still a slight chance of seeing more showers and storms for the South Georgia area Wednesday, but drier weather will make a comeback for the remainder of the work week.

A weak frontal boundary was stretched across southern Georgia based on surface observations, and it is expected to dissipate throughout Wednesday. This leaves the best chance, though slight, for storms in the South Georgia area. Highs will remain above average for this time of year and stay in the 80s, with lows Wednesday night near 60.

A ridge of high pressure is expected to return from the south, keeping the highs in the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the week. With the ridge setting up, rain chances will remain very low through Friday.

A front is expected to approach the region on Saturday, setting up the viewing area for a slight chance of showers. Highs are still expected to be in the 80s Saturday, with possibly cooler temps Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

