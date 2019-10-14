Dry conditions cause more than a dozen weekend fires in Lowndes County

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 14, 2019

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- It was a busy weekend for Lowndes County Fire and Rescue as crews responded to more than a dozen grass fires.

Emergency personnel responded to 13 grass fires over the weekend, falling just short of the county's weekend record of 18. Because of the dry conditions, Georgia Forestry is not issuing any burning permits until further notice.

"In South Georgia we do have grass fires. We usually don't have that many in a short duration, but as dry as it is, we're seeing an uptick on that," said Tonya Davis, Lowndes County Emergency Communications Operations Manager. "The biggest thing is that seconds matter, fire spread really quick."

Lowndes County officials said all 13 fires were caused by burning without a permit. Now, they're urging everyone to hold off on lighting any kind of sparks, from debris to backyard bonfires.

"You're responsible for your fire and your smoke. There were citations written this past weekend for people burning illegally. So again, it's just a financial cost that you don't need, just wait or bag those leaves up. You certainly don't need to burn them," said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County Public Information Officer. "What we see, and we have some structures that were compromised this past weekend and also last week, is that people panic. You start, you burn, you realize that the fire is getting bigger and it's moving in to areas you didn't want it. So for a split second you might try and put it out, and then you realize that you can't."

Officials said if you see a fire, call 911 right away.

"While dispatching the fire department out, which takes several steps in itself, then we're also continuing to gather more information for them such as, how did the fire get started, we want to know how large the fire is, is it close to any structures," Davis said.

Davis said the most important thing when calling dispatch is to have your location, an address or cross streets, ready.

Emergency officials said to call 9-1-1 first, because they can always downgrade a call if conditions improve, but it's important to dispatch responders right away.

If rain starts to call in South Georgia and conditions improve, Georgia Forestry will reevaluate, and could start issuing permits.