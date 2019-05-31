Dry weather, fires prompts burn ban in Jefferson County

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

May 31, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Those that walk on grass in some locations in the Big Bend and South Georgia may hear a crunching sound. It’s not frost - nowhere near it. The grass is dry as heat and dry conditions have settled over much of our area, including Monticello.

The dry conditions, as well as a couple of grass fires, have prompted Jefferson County officials to declare a burn ban.

“Not a barrel. Not a pile. No one should be burning anything outdoors,” said Fire Chief Derrick Burrus.

The fire chief says that those with permits can still burn, and that grilling is permissible as long as it’s attended.

“People start a fire and then have to run inside and check on some of the food or go to the bathroom and the fire gets out of control and they come out and it’s gone,” Burrus said.

The emergency burn ban is in effect until June 6 when the county commission plans to meet to discuss whether it needs to remain.

The area could use some rain. Tallahassee International Airport, the official reporting station in town, has recorded no rainfall for 13 days in a row as of Thursday. The station has also reported seven days in a row of temperatures at or greater than 96 degrees. It’s also looking like Tallahassee will have its warmest May since 1940.

The Drought Monitor has placed almost all of the viewing area under "dry" conditions, the lowest stage.

The area typically starts the rainy season in early- to mid-June based on the 30-year average between 1981 and 2010. But until we see the rainfall arrive, there is a chance that the area could see more burn bans put in place.