Dry weather helps spark three Memorial Day fires in Gadsden County

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 28, 2019

MIDWAY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Monday was a busy day for fire officials in Gadsden County. Authorities were called to three fires within a short time span of each other; two in Midway, one in Chattahoochee.

Officials say these fires highlight how dry it is outside and how easy it is for fires to get out of control.

There's not an official burn ban in effect at this time, but authorities are strongly encouraging people not to burn.

Fire officials say if you don't have to do a yard debris burn, don't do it.

Florida Forestry officials set a fire on purpose because of a fire that got out of control nearby. As authorities investigate how the original fire started, this fire is burning in the area to keep things from spreading.

The scene, however, is similar to what Midway resident Shiki Jones may have seen on Memorial Day.

"As soon as I opened up the door, ti was so much heat and fire that I closed the door back," Jones recalled.

Jones says her neighbor thought they completely put out their debris burn, but around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, she was awakened by banking on her door and a warning that her back yard was on fire.

"I was scared," she said.

Jones' yard is scorched; the fence is burned and paneling on her house is melted.

"My neighbors have a lawnmower in their storage shed and her truck was parked in the back," Jones said. "I'm just thinking, 'Don't let this fire get to this lawnmower with this gas in it and this truck with this gas in it, because it's going to be an explosion.'"

The fire in the woods, and the one in Johnson's yard, were two of three burning out of control in Gadsden County on Monday.

Forestry authorities say this is exactly why debris burning is a bad idea in this dry weather and why walking away from a fire is an even worse one.

"Going inside to check on the kids in the bathtub or going to get a sweet tea. You're leaving your fire. Not a good idea," said Todd Schroeder with the Tallahassee Forestry Center. "We recommend you bring your cold drinks to your pile and have an energized water hose ready."

Johnson added, "If you're going to burn something, put water on it and stir it. Just don't burn, people. Don't burn, not right now. Don't burn until we get some rain."

Officials say Johnson is exactly right.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in any of the fires, but officials want everyone to think twice before doing a burn.