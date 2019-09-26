Dry weather helps to spawn a few small wildfires

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — As the heat and lack of rainfall persist in the Big Bend and South Georgia, more counties have been added to moderate drought conditions, as well as a few active fires.

Six active brush fires were reported in the Florida Big Bend counties Thursday morning, according to the Florida Forest Service. The largest came in at 16 acres out of Jefferson County near Old Hartsfield Road, according to Todd Schroeder of the Florida Forest Service. All fires were contained as of Thursday morning.

The main cause for the brush fires has been yard trash fires getting out of control, according to the Forest Service.

The wildfire threat continues as Tallahassee International Airport has not recorded measurable rainfall since Aug. 27. Additionally, the Drought Monitor intensities have increased across most of the Big Bend and South Georgia. Many locations are in abnormally dry conditions or in a severe drought, according to the intensities released Thursday.

The weather pattern will keep things dry for at least the next seven days. A ridge of high pressure is expected to stick around the eastern United States, allowing for suppression and warmer-than-normal temperatures across the region. High temperatures in the mid to upper 90s will stick around through the end of the weekend with slightly, eh, “cooler” highs in the lower 90s next week.

