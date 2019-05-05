Dry weather to start the work week

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

May 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — After the rain and storms over the weekend, the work week will start off on a drier note. But no cool weather for us.

A cold front was stretched across the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday night. There were a couple of showers remaining in the eastern Big Bend but will fade away. Cloud cover in the upper levels was also moving in from the Gulf of Mexico, which will keep the sky partly cloudy Sunday night.

Monday morning will be quiet with temperatures in the 60s, but the dry air aloft will keep us mostly cloud free and allow the temperatures to climb into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Some locations could get very close to or hit the 90-degree mark for the high. It will be the same story for Tuesday with highs knocking on the 90-degree reading and a mostly sunny sky.

The dry air over the viewing area will not last long as an approaching trough will begin to funnel in deep moisture into the Southeast. This will also begin the increase in rain chances starting Wednesday (10 percent) to Thursday (20 percent).

The aforementioned trough is not expected to dig into the Southeast, but a cold front will make its way into the region. The increased moisture along with some lift will increase rain chances Friday into the weekend. Highs will still be in the upper 80s with lows near 70.