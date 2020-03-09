Dumpster truck fire put out at Woodville gas station

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 9, 2020

WOODVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Fire Department says it helped put out a dumpster truck fire at the Circle K in Woodville on Monday.

The Woodville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene at 9160 Woodville Highway first, and Tallahassee firefighters arrived around 11:30 a.m.

TFD says the fire was put out relatively quickly, and their firefighters were able to contain the fire before the truck's natural gas tank exploded.

Workers from Waste Pro cleaned up the trash from the truck, according to TFD.

There were no injuries in this fire. The cause of it is unknown at this time, TFD says.

A video of the fire was posted to the Tallahassee Local Facebook page at 12:08 p.m.

