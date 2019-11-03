Duplex fire on Blair Stone Road leaves two families displaced

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The Tallahassee Fire Department responds to a duplex fire on Blair Stone Road that now leaves two families displaced.

According to a TFD press release, the fire broke out early Sunday morning.

Arriving units found heavy fire coming from the second story of the two-story complex.

Firefighters fought to put out the blaze, while secondary fire crews conducted searches to make sure all residents had made it safely out of the building.

The fire was extinguished within minutes.

Two residents sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene by paramedics.

The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical. Damages are estimated to be around $250,000.

The Tallahassee Fire Department was assisted on scene by Tallahassee Police Department, Leon County EMS, Red Cross and City Utilities.

