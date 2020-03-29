During business shutdowns, Tally Cat Cafe transforms into kitten nursery

By: Chloe Harden | WCTV Eyewitness News March 29, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- With kitten season starting next month and many litters of new bottle babies soon to be born, the Tally Cat Cafe is hoping to help our feline friends during these tough times.

Partnering with the Leon County Humane Society, the cafe is temporarily closing and transforming into a kitten nursery.

The cafe's co-owner, Katie Logue, is excited to make Mission Kitten a reality.

"So, phase one of Mission Kitten was deep cleaning everything yesterday," she said. "Phase two was to set up the nursery, so we have some playpens for the slightly older kittens. We have some bins for the younger ones. And, everything is as of today, set up."

Logue hopes the community will help support the felines,

"So, we're gonna be looking for volunteers. We're gonna be looking for people looking to foster. But, one of the big things is that every rescue during this time needs donations."

If you'd like to donate to kitten care, the Tally Cat Cafe and the Leon County Humane Society are accepting donations.

If you're interested in fostering, visit the Tally Cat Cafe Facebook page for more information on Mission Kitten.