Dyke Industries open for first time since workplace stabbing

September 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — For the first time in five days, workers are back on the clock for Dyke Industries.

The manufacturer closed its doors last Thursday and Friday after a stabbing at the workplace on Wednesday sent five people to the hospital.

The suspect, 41-year-old Antwann Brown, told police how he entered a dark place, “wigged out” and began to stab everything in front of him, according to the probable cause affidavit. He told police he was able to see the demons in the people who he stabbed. He also said the victims had wronged him or other previous employees.

Brown faces five counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault. He has entered a not guilty plea and is being held in jail without bond.

All but one of the victims are out of the hospital, a Tallahassee Memorial Hospital spokesperson said. The victim that is still there is in good condition.

