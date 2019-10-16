Dyke Industries praises first responders with new billboard

By: Ryan Kaufman | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WCTV) - After a traumatic and devastating morning on September 11, Dyke Industries praises first responders for their help after a workplace stabbing.

Tallahassee police posted this photo on Facebook thanking Dyke Industries for their appreciation to first responders.

The billboard reads, "Dyke Industries would like to thank all that assisted us on the morning of 9/11/19! Without all of you, our work family would be broken."