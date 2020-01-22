Dyke Industries stabbing suspect found incompetent to stand trial

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 22, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The man accused of stabbing five of his co-workers at Dyke Industries in September 2019 was found incompetent to stand trial for a second time Wednesday morning.

The state ordered a second psychological evaluation for Antwann Brown after he was found incompetent in his initial psychological evaluation. The judge not only agreed Brown can't stand trial, but also said that he requires hospitalization.

Following the stabbing, Brown told police he "wigged out" and "saw demons" in the people he stabbed, according to a Tallahassee Police Department arrest affidavit.

Brown was not in the courtroom Wednesday morning.

