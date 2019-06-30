E-Cigarettes to be banned in Indoor and traditional non-smoking areas

By: Richie Pergolizzi | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- If you believe you can smoke an e-cigarette in a traditional nonsmoking area, think again.

On July 1st, the ban on e-cigarettes in indoor areas will go into effect.

“I do support it, yeah.” said supporter of the ban, Michael Shepard.

According to Tobacco Free Florida, 25% of Florida high school students report using e-cigarettes as compared to just 4% of adults.

“What we do know that that e-cigarette aerosol is not harmless water vapor”, said Bureau Chief of Tobacco Free Florida Laura Corbin. “In fact, the aerosol that users breath and exhale can have harmful substances and cancer causing chemicals.” Corbin said.

Almost eight months after voters approved a constitutional amendment to ban vaping and use of electronic cigarettes in most indoor workplaces, the law (SB 7012) will take effect. The c-cig ban is similar to a long-standing law that prohibits smoking tobacco in indoor workplaces.

As with the tobacco ban, the new law allows vaping at private residences that are not used for commercial purposes and places such as stand-alone bars, designated rooms in hotels, retail vape shops, and facilities owned or rented by membership association, smoking cessation programs, or for medical or scientific research.

The penalties for smoking an e-cigarette in non smoking areas and indoor indoors after July first include fines up to $25, community service or a completion of a school approved anti-tobacco course.