EF-0 tornado confirmed in Berrien County during Tuesday weather event

By: WALB News 10
April 10, 2020
RAY CITY, Ga. (WALB) -- An EF-0 tornado has been confirmed during Tuesday’s severe weather event, according to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee.
A brief tornado touched down in Ray City, according to a NWS report. The tornado caused damage to trees and minor structural damage.
The tornado moved east of Ray City and dissipated before reaching Lakeland.
The NWS survey report said straight-line wind damage was observed in Lanier County, near the Clinch County line.