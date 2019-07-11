Eastbound lane closed due to crash on US 84 in Boston, Ga.

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMAS COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Thomas County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a two-vehicle wreck on US 84 in Boston, Georgia near Eason Crossing.

Deputies say they responded to an accident call that came in around 8:18 a.m.

Officials say a flashing escort truck was following a crew of mowers on the shoulder of the road when a six-wheel box truck came up behind them, striking from the rear.

Deputies say the contact caused both vehicles to drive off the road, where they again wrecked in the woodline.

Authorities say the drivers of both vehicles were transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

As of 10:30 a.m., deputies have closed one eastbound lane.