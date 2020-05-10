Eastpoint family still recovering two years after wildfire

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 5, 2020

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) -- Two years after a devastating fire and lives in Eastpoint are still torn apart.

In June of 2018, a controlled burn by state contractors sparked a wildfire, burning 800 acres and destroying nearly 40 homes.

More than one hundred people were impacted near Eastpoint. Anna and Devin Creamer were among them.

The two sit on their front step remembering the day their lives forever changed.

"Everything was on fire. Our home was on fire, it was burning before my eyes. Things were blowing up, people were screaming," Anna said. "It was like a war zone."

Anna's childhood home, passed down for her one family, she says it's a never ending nightmare seeing it in pieces. Everything inside was damaged by smoke.

Two years later and the family is still trying to fill the hole left behind.

"Our lives have completely changed. Our relationships have changed. The stress on our babies is unreal," she added.

Just one day after the fire, the Creamers welcomed a brand new baby girl, Eliza Jane. She's a miracle in more ways than one.

"My home was burned on Sunday. My baby was born on Monday. I was beside that tree over there, she was lifeless in my arms," Devin said.

Their first night spent at home, Eliza Jane stopped breathing in her sleep. Unknown at the time, it was caused by a problem in her throat.

After surgeries and treatment, she's now happy and healthy, and an angel to her parents.

"We've been told by doctors she won't walk, she won't talk. She's been through too much. But she walks, she talks. She is hope," Anna said. "If she can make it through the things that she went through why can't we?"

Eliza Jane is a light in the darkest days, and a reason to keep pushing for a better life.

"Faith. That's all we have left, faith that something is going to happen," Anna said.

The Creamers say they continue to search for and apply for assistance to fix their homes, but have yet to receive any help. The family says they continue to keep fighting.

