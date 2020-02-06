Economic development highlighted at State Capitol

By: Capitol News Service

February 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Next Monday kicks of Florida Economic Development Week and a coalition of business groups touted some of the state’s successes and goals at the State Capitol Thursday morning.

Some of the highlights featured the high enrollment and success rates of the state’s college system and the business friendly tax climate in Florida.

Jamal Sowell, CEO of Enterprise Florida, put special emphasis on the QTI Tax Refund, which he said has helped create nearly 22,000 jobs since 2014.

“This tax refund program is focused on businesses in targeted industries such as aviation and aerospace, financial and professional services, defense and homeland security, information technology, life sciences and research and development,” said Sowell.

Speakers said the state is on track to reach its goal of growing the state’s economy from the 17th largest in the world to the 10th by 2030.

