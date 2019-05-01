Educators react to Florida bill arming teachers

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 1, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A bill that is now on the governor's desk would allow Florida teachers to carry guns in the classroom and expand the existing guardian program.

That program was put in place by lawmakers after last year's shooting in Parkland.

The majority of educators are against a bill that would allow for their peers to have the option to be trained to operate a firearm when needed in a school setting.

This bill causing unease for many educators ad parents across the state.

Andrew Spar, the Vice President of the Florida Education Association states, "At the end of the day we all want to make sure that we have safe, and secure and inviting and warm environments for our kids. So when you think about that you think about the fact that we shouldn't be doing security on the cheap, and that's what this is."

If passed, and a district chooses to participate in the Guardian program, it's teachers would then have the option to be trained to have a firearm on school grounds.

Beth Overholt, a mother ad member of Common Ground Education recalls a teachers reaction to the bill, "One teacher said 'I'm concerned getting my phone stolen, let alone my gun stolen.' I think that's a legitimate concern."

Many like Spar aren't comfortable with the idea of putting teachers in that position.

"We are putting teachers in a lose lose situation," Spar said. "We want them to decide do I stay with my class and protect my class, or do I go after the active shooter. If they stay with their class they were wrong. If they go after the shooter they were wrong. Why would we put teachers in that position?"

Sherica Howard, another educator, said, "Arming teachers would only cause more harm. It would only add to the hardships we are already facing in our current education settings."

If this bill were to be passed, parents like Overholt believe would cause more of a headache for the schools and other parents, "I've heard some parents say, well I don't want my child in a classroom if there's a weapon, so are we going to have to figure out who has a weapon and who has to be in that classroom. That sounds onerous for a school to have to go under."

Members of both parties however, are torn on the issue.

Evan Power, the Chairman of Leon County Republican Party mentions, "Guns are not the enemy. Guns are the last line of protection, and the worst thing that can happen to our children is for them to be sitting ducks with no one with a gun."

Cindy Polo, a Democrat with the House of Representatives shares, "One of their favorite lines was we are not mandating we are not requiring anyone to have a gun, but if someone chooses to do that, you are now mandating and requiring every child and every teacher that didn't sign up for that program to deal with it."

Although opinions are mixed, everyone agrees that students safety is a top priority.

Spar says it best, "Let's make sure that we have the appropriate security at the schools and keep our schools warm and safe places for kids."

Governor DeSantis has yet to approve this bill. Leon County Schools say they are opposed to this bill and are not part of the guardian program.