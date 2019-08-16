Edulog removes parents' comments on bus route failure on social media

By: WCTV Eyewitness news

August 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Leon County Schools parents said they were shocked after they found out comments they posted on Edulog's Facebook page about the bus route issues during the first week of school were removed.

Some of the comments were highly critical of the software company and the impact it had on school children and their families.

"They're making it so you can't see any of these negative comments, which leads me to believe that's why we went with this program is because they were so much positive," a parent said. "How do we know that they haven't been doing this to other counties?"

Another parent said Edulog broke their trust.

"We trusted them with our children's safety, and they ruined that and it's gonna take a while so we can get everything back to normal."

Those parents said they're now looking forward to getting their kids back on track, as Leon County Schools will return to its old routes.

Edulog's chief operating officer, Sam Bull, sent WCTV a statement this afternoon.

We are committed to engaging in a constructive dialogue with all stakeholders and in assisting Leon County to achieve the best possible outcome for its pupils. The social media comments you refer to did not seek to engage in a good faith examination of the root causes of the disappointments experienced this last week.

We have blocked comments that met certain criteria: e.g., engaging in name-calling, containing inflammatory and sometimes violent language (including threats to "wage war" and to engage in "scorched earth" tactics, and “Montana won’t be far enough away”) and expressing pleasure in the supposed effects of harassing behavior.

Edulog understands that many families were negatively impacted this week and that they are frustrated. We have a professional relationship with Leon County that limits our ability to respond to the comments directed at us, but we have an obligation as professionals to maintain conditions that permit a rational examination of the many factors at play leading up to school start, many of which were well beyond the control of our company.

There will be plenty of time to review those factors in the near future. In the meantime, we ask that interested individuals provide information that can be constructive and helpful in our collective efforts to recover, analyze the root causes, and develop preventative measures going forward.



