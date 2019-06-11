Eight Gadsden County residents facing federal dog fighting charges

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
June 11, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Eight Gadsden County residents have been charged with federal dog fighting offenses, the United States Department of Justice announced on Tuesday.
The eight defendants have been identified as:
Officials say the indictment and arrests resulted from an investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, a joint federal, state and local cooperative.
Authorities say the organization, usually targeting drug trafficking, allegedly organized a large-scale illegal dog fighting operation throughout the Northern District of Florida from 2014 through 2019.
Officials say the operation saw search warrants executed on properties where illegal dog fighting allegedly was taking place.
In all, according to authorities, approximately 100 dogs were recovered and seized.
Authorities say the charged defendants face penalties up to five years imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 per count.
Officials also say four defendants - Hadley, Donaldson, McMilan and Colston - were indicted on federal counts for allegedly distributing illegal drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine and MDMA, throughout north and central Florida in 2018 and 2019.