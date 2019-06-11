Eight Gadsden County residents facing federal dog fighting charges

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Eight Gadsden County residents have been charged with federal dog fighting offenses, the United States Department of Justice announced on Tuesday.

The eight defendants have been identified as:

Jermaine Terrell Hadley, 31, Quincy



Devar San Jacus Donaldson, 27, Quincy



Sariem Shanquell McMillan, 23, Quincy



Randell Lavel Colston, 47, Quincy



Bob Streets, 35, Quincy



Zanntayfey Yohoun Bennett, 35, Quincy



Dennis Lamar Howard, 45, Chattahoochee

