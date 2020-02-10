Eight sea turtles released on St. George Island

By: WJHG/WECP

February 10, 2020

ST. GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -- Gulf World Marine Institute released eight cold-stunned turtles at St. George Island State Park on Monday.

They took in 30 cold-stunned sea turtles from the New England Aquarium in November.

Sea turtles can become cold-stunned or shocked by the cold temperatures in shallow waters. This year, there was a large number of stranded turtles in New England, so the New England Aquarium reached out to other locations for help rehabilitating them.

The eight Kemp's Ridley sea turtles that were released Monday were cleared by the GWMI veterinary staff and cleared for release by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.