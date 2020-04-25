Eight tornadoes confirmed by the National Weather Service

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service offices in Tallahassee and Jacksonville have confirmed a total of eight tornadoes ranging from EF-0 to EF-2 in South Georgia and North Florida.

Meteorologists say a tornado with winds of 95 miles per hour tore through northern Tallahassee Thursday night. The areas impacted stretch from Lake Jackson to the Bradfordville and Centerville Road area.



In Clinch County, meteorologists with the NWS Jacksonville office have confirmed a brief, weak tornado touched down just north of Du Pont across State Road 168.



A pair of EF-1 tornadoes with winds ranging from 86-110 mph, touched down near Pelham in Mitchell County and outside Moultrie in Colquitt County. Meteorologists say the Colquitt County tornado began South of Moultrie and moved eastward to Adel in Cook County and then into Lanier County near Lakeland.

Across the state line in Jackson County, meteorologists have determined a tornado with winds ranging from 111-135 mph touched down near Marianna. The preliminary rating is an EF-2.

Just south of there, a tornado touched down in Panama City Beach and Panama City causing damage. It was estimated to be an EF-0.

The last two tornadoes were in Walton and Washington Counties. The Walton County tornado moved through Defuniak Springs as an EF-1. The Washington County tornado has a rating of EF-0.

Below is a list of how the National Weather Service rates tornadoes. The rating is called the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

EF-0 : 65-85 mph

EF-1: 86-110 mph

EF-2: 111-135 mph

EF-3: 136-165 mph

EF-4: 166-200 mph

EF-5: Over 200 mph

