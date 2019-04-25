Elderly man dies after collision in Hamilton County

By  | 
Posted:

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News
April 25, 2019

JASPER, Fla. (WCTV) – An 84-year-old man has died following a traffic crash in Hamilton County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue SW and US Highway 41.

The crash report states that 84-year-old Theodore Baker, of Jasper, was traveling north on US-41 when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a tractor trailer heading south.

Baker was taken to Shands Live Oak Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus