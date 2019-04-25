Elderly man dies after collision in Hamilton County

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

JASPER, Fla. (WCTV) – An 84-year-old man has died following a traffic crash in Hamilton County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue SW and US Highway 41.

The crash report states that 84-year-old Theodore Baker, of Jasper, was traveling north on US-41 when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a tractor trailer heading south.

Baker was taken to Shands Live Oak Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.