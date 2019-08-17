Elderly man killed in crash in Live Oak

By WCTV Eyewitness News

August 17, 2019

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic crash that killed an 81-year-old man in Live Oak.

Troopers say the car was traveling northbound on County Road 349 when for unknown reasons, the car drifted to the right, running off the road. FHP says the car hit a row of mailboxes while continuing onto the grassy shoulder.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Dale Soles, was taken to the Shands Hospital in Live Oak where he later succumbed to his injuries. Troopers are still investigating to see if other factors contributed to the accident.