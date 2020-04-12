Elderly woman sews face masks for entire Iowa neighborhood in light of coronavirus

An elderly woman in Iowa has sewn about 50 masks, enough for her entire neighborhood and for donations to a nearby medical center.

Mary Shotwell says her neighbors have taken care of her over the last month, so now, it’s time for her to take care of them. (Source: KCCI/Hearst/CNN)

Mary Shotwell never thought she’s be sewing surgical masks, but over the last few weeks, she’s made enough for her entire neighborhood. She delivers them herself.

Shotwell says her neighbors have taken care of her over the last month, so now, it’s time for her to take care of them.

"My neighbors are really looking out for me. I have probably six or seven of the neighbors who routinely check in to see do I need groceries, do I need them to run any errands for me or to bring food. I wanted to do something for them, and making masks is something I can do," she said.

Shotwell has also donated some of the masks she’s sewn to medical professionals at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. She follows the mask-making guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

