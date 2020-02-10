Elections Office holds voter outreach for Leon County inmates

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Staff from the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office held voter outreach at the Leon County Detention Center Monday.

Inmates who are eligible got the opportunity to register to vote or request a mail-in ballot.

The elections supervisor says normally, outreach at the detention center in the past only consisted of information signs and posters.

"We go to schools, we go to churches. This certainly has a different tone to that, but I think all voices in our community should be heard," said Mark Earley, the Leon County Supervisor of Elections. "Our Constitution guarantees the right, that if they have not been convicted of a felony, they should be registered and get an opportunity to vote."

The outreach at the detention center is in partnership with the Dream Foundation.

For inmates who request mail-in ballots, the ballots will come to the detention center and LCSO will assist with making sure they're mailed back out to be counted in the election.

Officials say the Leon County Sheriff's Office has checked the records and screened those inmates that are eligible to vote. The supervisor of elections says his office will also vet the forms.

Earley says the groups will likely do the outreach at the detention center again prior to the fall election.

