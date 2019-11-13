Electric scooter charging station causes fire on S Adams Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A battery charging station for electric scooters caused a fire on South Adams Street around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, the Tallahassee Fire Department says.

The department says two of its units responded to 1102 South Adams Street and located the smoke coming from the building. Crews managed to get into the building and put out the fire.

Because of the large amount of smoke in the structure, crews had to go on top of the building and cut a hole in the roof to ventilate the smoke and heat out of it.

The department says no injuries were reported on scene, and damages are estimated to be around $75,000.

