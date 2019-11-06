Elementary school in Valdosta receives bomb threat

By WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Authorities say that W. G. Nunn Elementary School received a bomb threat just before 8:00am today.

Upon receiving the threat, authorities were alerted and headed to the scene. First responders are sweeping the campus as we speak and all students have been evacuated until the sweep is completed.

Valdosta City Schools say they take all threats very seriously and the safety of their students, faculty and staff are "always the first priority."