Elementary school supports former student, Cam Erving, headed to Super Bowl

By: Niah Humphrey | WALB News 10

January 30, 2020

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -- One of South Georgia’s own is headed to one of the most-watched football games of the season.

Students and faculty walked into Okapilco Elementary School rocking their red and gold. It’s all in support of former student, Cam Erving.

He’s set to play in, none other than, the Super Bowl this Sunday.

The former Okapilco Elementary student is now a tackle with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The school is holding a rally to send off Cameron’s family.

They're heading to a weekend of fun in Miami.

We spoke to Linda Erving about how she felt knowing her son’s dreams are finally coming true.

“In this instance, I’m going to use one of his words. It’s surreal, it’s surreal. It’s something that he’s always talked about. This was a goal and we always talked about him making and setting goals. After five years in the league, he’s going to the Super Bowl," said Erving.

Erving says this game was his ultimate goal.

Her students also surprised her with sweet letters for Cameron to get him pumped up for Sunday’s game.