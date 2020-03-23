Elementary school teachers parade down street while school is out

By: Hannah Messer | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Schools across the state are closed until at least the middle of April, forcing teachers to get creative in how they interact with students.

Teachers from Hawks Rise Elementary in Tallahassee made the best out of the situation on Monday.

A caravan streamed through the neighborhood on Tuesday. Teachers smiled and waved signs as they drove past their students, who were smiling outside their homes.

Alex Magnuson, a second grade student at Hawks Elementary said, "There was a parade, and every teacher went around and said hello to their students."

Rachel Townsend, a fourth grade teacher from Hawks Elementary says, "Not only is it giving kids hope, and lets them feel love, we feel that too and it gives us that motivation to keep going too."

The parade was organized on Facebook with the hope to socially unite the classroom while ordered to remain physically apart.

Teachers are planning to continue the parade every Monday at noon until classes return to campus.

They’re even considering having a different theme for every week.

