Elevated rain chances for the rest of the week

By: Brittany Bedi| WCTV Pinpoint Weather Team

June 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV)-- It is a warm Monday afternoon. Temperatures as of 2 PM range in the upper 80s to low 90s in most spots.

It's 5 minutes past the hour. Here's a look at the temperatures across our area. #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/JcYQD3IISu — WCTV PinPoint WX (@WCTVPinPointWX) June 17, 2019

You may notice a couple of areas- like Tallahassee and St. Marks- are rain-cooled in the upper 70s. This happened as scattered showers moved through Wakulla, Franklin, Liberty, and Leon counties in the early afternoon. Monday afternoon kicks off an unsettled pattern through Friday.

Rain chances remain elevated this week with scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon through the evening. Drier conditions start to move in Friday and into the weekend.#FLwx #GAwx pic.twitter.com/YWolyRPuCk — Brittany Bedi (@BrittanyBedi) June 17, 2019

Multiple upper level disturbances will move westward through the southeastern U.S. between Monday and Thursday. Local winds will be from the south and southeast, increasing available moisture as well. Partner the disturbances, increased moisture, and the daily sea breezes will lead to rain chances around 60% through Wednesday. Rain chances will be highest between noon and 9 PM. A few thunderstorms could produce some high wind gusts. This is mainly enhancing our daily summertime sea-breeze pattern. The increases cloud cover and rain chances in the afternoon should limit high temperatures to the mid to upper 80s Tuesday through Thursday afternoon.

As a trough of low pressure shifts eastward, high pressure will build in through the weekend, decreasing rain chances to near 20% to 30%. With lower rain chances and less cloud cover, daytime highs are forecast to return to the mid 90s by Sunday.