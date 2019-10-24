Elizabeth Warren leading Joe Biden in new Quinnipiac poll

By: Kathryn Watson | CBS News

October 24, 2019

Massachusetts Senator is easily beating former Vice President in a Quinnipiac poll released Thursday, coming in at 28% to Biden's 21%.

It's not the first poll to show Warren leading -- Quinnipiac also showed her leading by a few points earlier this month before the most recent debate -- and a CNN poll released Wednesday showed Biden leading the Democratic field with the widest margin in months. CNN's poll had Biden clocking in at 34%, compared to Warren at 19%.

But the Quinnipiac poll is still sure to stir talk of Warren's potential strength and Biden's potential weakness in the months leading up to the Iowa caucuses. Respondents in Quinnipiac's poll still believe Biden has the best chance of defeating President Trump in the general election.

The Quinnipiac poll also has Sen. Bernie Sanders at 15%, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg at 10%, Sen. Kamala Harris at 5%, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 3%, with no other Democrat topping 1%.

Quinnipiac polled 1,587 self-identified registered voters from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21.

Warren and Biden will face off again in the next Democratic debate on Nov. 20.

Warren is expected to soon outline how she'd pay for "Medicare for All." She previously stumbled over questions and faced criticisms from her competitors about whether she would raise taxes on the middle class to pay for the single-payer plan.