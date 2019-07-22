Elizabeth Warren warns economic meltdown may come soon due to Trump, potential debt ceiling breach

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 22, 2019

U.S. Senator and Democratic Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren say there may be an economic meltdown coming soon, according to CBS News.

CBS' Zak Hudak reports Warren places a large blame on President Trump's economic and foreign policy decisions (like waging a trade war with China).

Hudak does note many critics say that job reports have been relatively strong during Trump’s presidency.

In a plan released Monday, Sen. Warren say that as president, “she would never breach the debt ceiling.”

Her plan also consists of other policies and proposals tailored to helping the “working people," including largely eliminating student debt, strengthening unions, raising minimum wage to $15 per hour and many more initiatives.

The stability of the economy serves as one of Sen. Warren’s main goals during her campaign.

"Whether it's this year or next year, the odds of another economic downturn are high—and growing," Warren wrote.

