Elon Musk says goat and fart sounds coming to Tesla cars

October 9, 2019

(CNN) — Tesla owners may soon have cars that sound like horses, or goats, or... farts?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted his company plans to launch customizable horn and movement sounds for its cars.

Movement sounds are artificially produced noises electric cars make to help warn pedestrians they are in motion, since they run so quietly.

Most manufacturers opt for a futuristic “whirring” sound, but Musk wants coconuts, goats and flatulence.

The coconuts are likely reference to a scene in “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” where coconuts banging together were used to mimic the sounds of a horse trotting.

As for the farts, it’s unclear the exact nature of the gas musk has in mind. The eccentric executive also says he may give owners the option to upload their own sounds for the car’s horn.

