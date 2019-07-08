Emerald Coast Classic schedule set for Florida State men's basketball

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE,Fla. (WCTV) -- The full schedule for the 2019 Emerald Coast Classic was released Monday, and will see Florida State play two mid-major teams in Tallahassee before playing stiffer competition in Niceville to finish the tournament.

FSU is set for home matchups with Chattanooga on November 20 and a Nov. 25 clash with Chicago State before taking on the Tennessee Volunteers in Niceville on Nov. 29.

The Seminoles' Classic will conclude with a matchup against either VCU or Purdue, dependent on each team's third round result (if Florida State wins, they'll play the VCU/Purdue winner. A Florida State loss will see the Noles match up with the loser of the matchup).

