Emergency insulin delivery to the Bahamas blocked because no refrigeration

By: WCJB 20

September 5, 2019

As the recovery effort begins in the Bahamas following the devastation of Dorian, one pilot trying to deliver insulin is being blocked by the ministry of health in the Bahamas.

We met with the pilot and the non-profit providing the insulin to learn why is this delivery being blocked?

The pilot, Forrest Ward is being denied clearance to the only functional airport in the Abaco islands because those coordinating the international health relief efforts in the Bahamas do not have the refrigeration capabilities needed to keep the insulin cold. Meanwhile, that insulin waits here in Gainesville.

Carol Atkinson is the Director for 'Insulin For Life' she said, "suddenly a community is left without their normal supplies,

The insulin in question is being provided by the non-profit organization 'Insulin For Life' which routinely delivers the life-saving medicine to areas damaged by disasters like Dorian.

Atkinson said, "the infrastructure is out of place for a little while and needs arise very quickly. That's when we step in and work with local healthcare providers to give them supplies."

Forrest Ward has helped fly in relief supplies to Harvey and Michael victims, he said "the shipment is enough insulin to keep 60 people going for 10 days. The package it comes in, the cooler it comes in allows them to be able to work out of that over those ten days for those people."

Carefully packed into a styrofoam container lined with freezer packs, Atkinson says this purposefully small donation of insulin will not be in danger of going bad. "Because insulin needs to be maintained in refrigeration they don't want to accept a very generous large gift that will go to waste. That's why we're only sending in a manageable amount that isn't there for the long term, and quite frankly will be gone in a week or less."

Atkinson explained as long as it's kept out of direct heat, unrefrigerated insulin can last up to 28 days while after just one day without their needed dosages diabetics will start to get sick. "People get in crisis very very quickly so well-meaning and saying we want everything up and running and cold storage in place are wonderful and admirable but to those without their very basic insulin supplies, it gets very serious quickly."

Forrest Ward is currently on stand-by at his hometown in Virginia, he says once they get a green light to deliver the insulin he'll fly to Gainesville, pick it up and be on his way.