Emmett Till Online: The FSU effort to keep the memory of a 1955 lynching alive

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – It happened on a quiet summer night in rural Mississippi. Soon, the lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till made headlines across the country.

The murder, funeral and trial shocked the nation in 1955. And many scholars believe the incident motivated Rosa Parks to remain seated on that Montgomery bus.

Over time, Till's story was swept aside. Some communities chose to forget the painful events of the past. Now, a team that includes strong Florida State ties is working to keep Emmett's memory alive.

"For 50 years, our community didn't want to talk about Emmett Till," said Patrick Weems, the director of the Emmett Till Memorial Commission.

He works in Sumner, Mississippi, trying to bring together black and white residents under a shared history.

About a decade ago, the commission created historical markers across the region to give Emmett's story a permanence like never before.

Weems recently visited FSU students taking "Race and Rhetoric," within the School of Communications. As he told them, those markers were immediate targets.

"Unfortunately, it kept getting vandalized," he said. "Shot up, acid thrown on them, stolen."

Professor Davis Houck leads this class. He's spent years studying and writing about the Till case.

"It was almost as if as soon as Emmett Till was back on the landscape in Mississippi here came the vandals and the vandalism," Houck said.

Houck worked with a team of other scholars to create a product vandals couldn't touch.

Launched in August, the Emmett Till Memory Project ventures into new territory.

"The beauty of the app is it can't be vandalized," Houck said.

The app is a GPS-guided tour of Till's journey in Mississippi. The accompanying website is filled with photos and documents pulled from the FSU Emmett Till archive.

The archive is unrivaled. Crafted over the past few years, it's found a fitting home at Florida State.

In 1963, grad student Steve Whitaker published a groundbreaking Thesis on the Till case. Some consider it to be one of the first academic reflections of Till's story.

"Because I was a local boy, everybody told me everything," Whitaker said. "I was scared to death most of the time."

But through that bravery came a work that laid the foundation for generations of scholars, like University of Kansas Professor Dave Tell, who worked on the app.

"Our hope is as you see these stories shift as you move across the delta, that will force people to think about ti more intentionally and think about it critically and engage the story," Tell said. "And when that happens I feel like we're winning."

The online format is a perfect match for a story constantly evolving.

"Just when we think we have all the Emmett Till story, we don't," Houck said. "So the app allows that story to be dynamic. It has so many tentacles, it has so many parts to it and the story continues to change."

