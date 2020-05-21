Employee at Perry clinic tests positive for coronavirus

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) — An employee at Doctor's Memorial Hospital's Perry Clinic has tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital said in a Facebook post.

"As a precaution and for the safety and well-being of our community, no patients will be physically seen at the DMH Perry clinic until June 3," the hospital said.

Until June 3, telehealth visits will be available Monday through Friday with three different doctors.

In the meantime, the clinic will undergo a deep cleaning, and employees will be tested for the virus.

DMH says it will provided minimal staffing for prescription refill requests.

