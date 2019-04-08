Employee files racial discrimination lawsuit against City of Tallahassee

By: Mariel Carbone | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A City of Tallahassee employee has filed a lawsuit against the local government, accusing it of racial discrimination, age discrimination and retaliation.

Sandra Manning is a longtime City of Tallahassee employee and currently serves in a “demoted position formerly known as Director of Community Relations,” according to the complaint, which was filed by attorney Marie Maddox in February.

The City of Tallahassee confirmed that it was served with the lawsuit on Thursday.

In a statement, City Attorney Cassandra Jackson said, “a complaint states only allegations from the Plaintiff’s perspective or, in other words, states only one side of the story. The City has full confidence in the workings of the judicial process and will zealously defend against these allegations. “

Manning claims in 2015, she was directed by then Deputy City Manager Reese Goad to prepare to take over all communications initiatives. However, shortly after, then City Manager Rick Fernandez named current Director of Communications Alison Faris to the interim position, and eventually permanent position. Manning claims Faris has less experience and pointed out that she is a younger, white female.

The complaint goes on to say, “it became clearly evident that under the guise of reorganization, City manager Fernandez began removing older African American key level executives out of their current position in favor of white employees.”

Manning was subsequently named Director of Community Relations, however she said she was constantly undermined in the position and faced “significant roadblocks” that other white directors did not.

The complaint said Manning felt threatened by termination at various times, including by Fernandez and Goad. And after discussing her concern of racial bias, “Goad only reminded (her) that she was an at-will employee, implying that he had the power to demote her or terminate her at any moment,” according to the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges Manning heard Goad make racial comments, including that he “didn’t care if they killed all of the mother (expletive), referring to black males,” according to the lawsuit.

Manning said she was demoted to a non-titled position, after her department was absorbed by the communications department.

The complaint says “the only justifiable reason for (Manning’s) demotion is her reporting of race and age discrimination to Fernandez, Goad and Human Resources. After reporting these matters, (Manning) was the victim of retaliatory actions.”

She is seeking a trial by jury. WCTV reached out to Fernandez and Manning's attorneys for further comment, but has yet to hear back.