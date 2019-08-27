Employee injured in Monday Valdosta armed robbery

By: WALB News Team

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) — The Valdosta Police Department is looking for a suspect after a Monday night armed robbery at Quikie Stop #22 around 9:45 p.m.

An employee told police that a black man wearing a hooded sweatshirt, with his face partially covered, came in the store, showed a handgun and demanded money.

During a struggle between the suspect and the employee, the suspect fired the gun and the clerk was hit. according to VPD.

The suspect was seen leaving the area in an unknown vehicle, police said.

The victim’s injury was not severe and was treated and released.

Valdosta Police Department Patrol units responded along with detectives and crime scene personnel from the Lowndes/Valdosta Regional Crime Laboratory.

The case is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department Detective Bureau at (229) 293-3145.

