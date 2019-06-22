End of an Era: Gramling's Announces Closure

By: Richie Pergolizzi | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Gramling's announced the closure of it's 104 year-old business.

On Saturday morning, Gramling's was packed with patrons as the store that has called 1010 South Adams Street home, since 1925.

After slow business over the years, the Tallahassee landmark was forced to make the decision to end business.

“I get people a million times a day coming in telling me how sorry they are.” said Gramling, the third generation owner of Gramling's.

Long time customer and family friend for seventy years, Susan Mayo Lorch devastated about the news.

"It’s losing a leg, an arm." said Lorch. "This is part of Tallahassee, that will never be replaced. You are not going to see this and I hope that people come before it’s gone. The bars everything, it’s just a travesty.” Lorch continued.

People say they will never forget the legendary customer service over the years.

“The atmosphere and just the feel of it. And the personalized service. The same people behind the cash register every-time you come.” said DeBord, customer for six years.

The store is set to officially close it's doors for the final time on Saturday, June 28th and will sell the remaining of it's antiques sometime in August.