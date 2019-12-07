Enterprise graduate killed in Pensacola NAS shooting

By: WTVY/GRAY TV

DOTHAN, AL (WTVY) - An Enterprise graduate was killed Friday during a shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Joshua Kaleb Watson is among three who died in that shooting. Eight others were injured.

Watson, a 2014 EHS graduate, served as squad captain of the school's rifle team in his senior year. .

He was also a member of the school's JROTC, National Honor Society and the French Honor Society. .

Watson attended the U.S. Naval Academy where he was named to the Commandant's and Dean's Lists. He was also a member of the Academy's rifle team, competing four seasons and served as the team's captain during his senior year. .

Those that knew Watson say he dreamed of going to the Naval Academy and serving his country.

The shooting that took his life occurred in Building 633, which is part of the Naval Aviation Schools Command and where Navy personnel entering flight training first report.

Two Escambia County deputies shot and killed the gunman, and by 7:50 a.m., the threat was over. Both deputies were wounded but should recover from their wounds.

A U.S. official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity identified the shooter as Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani.

Two U.S. officials identified the student as a second lieutenant in the Saudi Air Force, and said authorities were investigating whether the attack was terrorism-related.