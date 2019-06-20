Escaped inmate crashes stolen truck, caught in Columbia County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 20, 2019

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) --The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says James Bolding has been captured.

Bolding escaped a work detail Thursday evening by stealing a Town of Sneads truck before crashing it on I-75 near the intersection of I-10.

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 20, 2019

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office has issued an escape notice for an escaped inmate who stole a Town of Sneads truck and fled a work detail before crashing it on I-75 near the intersection of I-10.

SCSO says K-9 units are tracking the subject, 49-year-old James Bolding, in Columbia County in the area of Lake Jeffrey Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol has alerted motorists that traffic is moving slowly in the area near milemarker 433 due to the search.

Deputies are asking residents in the northeast area of Suwannee County to lock vehicles and secure both cars and homes.

Officials are asking you to call 911 immediately if you spot Bolding.