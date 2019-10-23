Ethics Officer demands $450,000 from Tallahassee, public apologies from Mayor Dailey and the Board Chair

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tensions in City Hall continue, but this time, involving Tallahassee's Independent Ethics Officer, Julie Meadows-Keefe. Meadows-Keefe has a series of demands as part of an early resignation, including public apologies and $450,000.

Meadows-Keefe is scheduled to resign in February; however, multiple members of the public have pushed for an earlier resignation, citing inappropriate behavior.

Tallahassee attorney Marie Mattox is representing Meadows-Keefe; on Sunday, she e-mailed demands to the City Attorney.

Those include a public and written apology from Mayor John Dailey: "he needs to apologize for the personal attacks on Ms. Keefe."

Another demand would be for the Ethics Board Chair, Richard Herring, to "publicly acknowledge everything she has accomplished over the past five years."

As part of the demands, Meadows-Keefe would resign after the Ethics Board's December 2019 meeting; during that time, "there can be no retaliation against her."

In addition, Meadows-Keefe asks for a positive letter of recommendation, family health insurance for one year, and a payment of $450,000.

Meadows-Keefe recently came under fire for using funds from her office for a subscription to Tiger Bay. At the last Ethics Meeting, Board Chair Richard Herring made a motion for Meadows-Keefe to repay the $1,200.

Her demands include an apology from Herring, "publicly state[ing] that Ms. Keefe has been transparent with him the entire time he has been Chair about both her personal and business life on matters that could impact the Board and that he was wrong to allow any other impression."

Meadows-Keefe also wants to be reimbursed for the Tiger Bay expense by November 10, 2019.

The final demand listed in the letter from Mattox to the City Attorney, Cassandra Jackson was for the creation of an agenda item "regarding the propriety of City officials lobbying Board members to terminate, hire, or otherwise impact the City Ethics officer's employment."

Mattox writes that the Mayor is overstepping his boundaries, and that his actions constitute a possible separate ethics issue that should be reported to the State Ethics Commission.

WCTV has reached out to Meadows-Keefe for comment but has not heard back.

Mayor Dailey's office sent the following statement to WCTV:

I believe all elected and appointed officials are not above public criticism, and I believe that here in Tallahassee, I have an obligation and a responsibility to express my concerns when appropriate."

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.