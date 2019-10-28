Ethics Workshop discusses new package and Matlow Goad debate

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The City of Tallahassee reviewed an improved ethics package, including no gifts, full financial disclosure and an updated definition as to who the board would govern.

During the meetings' first 30 minutes, more than 100 city employees and community members came to show their support for City Manager Reese Goad. This comes after Commissioner Jeremy Matlow publicly tweeted last week asking for his resignation.

But on Monday, after about an hour and a half of public comment, the majority of whom supported Goad, the board made its comments.

"I am in strong support of our City Manager and continuing his leadership," Commissioner Richardson said.

"I have full confidence in our City Manager Reese Goad," Mayor John Dailey said.

"I am 100% for Mr. Goad as our City Manager," Commissioner Bryant said.

"I am for Mr. Goad, I stand by that," Commissioner WIlliams-Cox said.

That's what ended the 4-1 vote, which Mayor Dailey motioned for, asking for the city to vote either in support or disposition for City Manager Reese Goad.

Matlow asked for Goad's resignation last week, and Monday he stood firm in his stance.

"If we want to move Tallahassee forward, me and my colleagues do not all agree on this issue right now, but I think more information will probably come to light and I think if we are going to move Tallahassee forward, we have to do it with a new city manager," Matlow said.

Mayor Dailey said he is ready to put this chapter behind them.

"The City Manager is doing an incredible job," Dailey said. "What you saw today was the incredible outpouring of support for the city manager from people of all different walks of life."

The focus in the next hour and a half of the meeting transitioned into the main reason behind the workshop: the ethics package. During the debate and discussion, 14 Motions were brought up for different ordinances.

Matlow said he is proud of what the commissioners accomplished Monday.

"We did something that Tallahassee has never done since the inception of the Ethics Board that formed since 2014," Matlow said. "We have given them teeth, we've given them the tools they need to hold unethical behavior accountable."

Here is a list of what was voted on.

1. Definition of “Covered Individual”

The IEB’s proposed amendment defines “covered individuals” to include: Public officials which, in turn, are broadly defined to include elected officials and their aides, appointed officials, and individuals appointed to any “advisory, quasi-judicial or any other board of the city, state, or any other regional, local, or and corporate entity;”

Employees and board members required by statute to file financial disclosure (Form 1); and

Procurement employees, defined to include any City employee who has participated in the previous 12 months in a procurement, the cost of which exceeds $10,000.

The City Attorney’s Office recommends narrowing the definition somewhat, essentially limiting coverage to the following individuals: Public officials, defined to include elected and appointed officials;

Employees required by statute to file financial disclosure (Form 1); and

Procurement employees, defined as suggested by the IEB.

Initially, the vote was 3-2 in favor of the City Attorney's definition. However, before the workshop was adjourned, Matlow called for a motion to reconsider. The board had much debate on the specifics and definition.

Cox did not want it to include janitors or labor workers. She cited an example of them receiving a water bottle from a stranger.

”We need to be a little more humane with our consideration,” Cox said.

The board than unanimously passed to abide by the Ethics Boards definition of "covered individuals" 5-0.

2. Misuse of Public Position

The Code’s current provision prohibiting “misuse of position” is applicable only to appointed and elected officials, and the IEB has proposed expanding the reach of the provision to all City employees.

The City Attorney’s Office, recognizing that all City employees are already subject to the state law prohibiting misuse of position, recommends that the reach of the Code and the IEB be limited to “covered individuals” which includes elected and appointed officials.

The Board voted to abide by the "known or should have known" standard opposed to corruptly. If they adopted the "corruptly" standard, it would prohibit covered individuals from “corruptly” using their positions or any city resource to secure a special benefit.

It was passed 4-1 to have new or should have known standard

3. Disclosure of Offers of Influence

A covered individual would be required to report to the City Attorney’s Office and the IEB if he or she were offered a bribe.

The City Attorney's Office does not recommend adopting this language. Neither the City nor the IEB has jurisdiction over outside entities, so it is unclear why a City ordinance would impose on employees or officials a duty to report the bad acts of an outside entity, especially since the amendment doesn’t direct the City Attorney Office or the Board to do anything upon receipt of such information. Such matters should be reported to law enforcement agencies.

The board voted unanimously in favor of the Attorney.

4. Gifts

The attorney proposed a no gift policy which would include...

Prohibits “covered individuals” from soliciting, directly or indirectly, a gift of any value, for his or her personal benefit, from a lobbyist or vendor;

and

Prohibits “covered individuals” from accepting, directly or indirectly, a gift with an aggregate value of more than $100, for his or her personal benefit, from a lobbyist or a vendor.

The retention of the $100 threshold is a reasonable way to avoid unintentional violations and unintended consequences.

The commission voted in favor of this on a 5-0 vote.

5. Penalties: allowing or permitting restitution

$1,000 per violation, and investigative costs (frivolous complaints) must be paid by the individual to the board. The board voted 5-0 on this matter.

6. Use of Non-Public Information

The IEB proposal includes language that would prohibit public officials and all employees from misusing public information.

The City Attorney’s Office recommends adopting the language but limiting the Board’s jurisdiction to covered individuals.

Motion was approved in a 4-0 vote. Commisioner Richardson was not in the chambers.

7. Conflicting Employment or Contractual Relationship

Prohibits covered individuals from engaging in scheme to deprive another of the material intangible right of honest services. Also states, activity contrary to the duty to provide loyal service and honest governance.

Passed with a 5-0 vote.

8. Subpoena Authority

The IEB proposal authorizes the Board to subpoena any alleged violator, witness or documents for pre-probable cause investigations and for “any hearing” before the Board.

Passed with a 5-0 vote.

9. Lobbyists

The IEB has proposed an amendment to the lobby registration system which reflects the fact that the Treasurer-Clerk, rather than the Ethics Officer, is responsible for monitoring lobbyist registration. It is recommended that the Treasurer-Clerk be solely responsible for the function as the IEB has no Charter jurisdiction over City lobbyists.

The City Attorney Office also recommends, consistent with the IEB, a stepped-penalty for repetitive violations of the lobbying registration requirements, but that the penalties start at $500 rather than $1,000 for a first violation.

The ethics board did not want to help in the registering of lobbyists but wanted to provide a second point of complaint for individuals. The City Board voted for the ethics recommendation, which would have a first violation start at $1,000, second at $2,500, $5,000 for the third and on the fourth suspension.

This passed unanimously.

City Attorney's Other Recommendations

1. Appellate Review

It is recommended that the following language be included in the Code, to clarify that alleged violators are entitled to seek review of an IEB Final Order in Court:

Any final order of the Ethics Board imposing civil penalties as provided for in Section 2-16 of this General Code of Laws may be reviewed by the circuit court within 30 days of issuance of the order in the manner authorized for review of quasi-judicial board decisions.

This passed unanimously

2. Statute of Limitations

It is recommended that violations of the Code be subject to a two-year statute of limitations, similar to those found in the Jacksonville and Palm Beach County Codes. The City Attorney’s Office recommends the following language:

No action may be taken on a complaint filed more than two (2) years after the violation is alleged to have occurred unless a person, by fraud or other device, prevents discovery of the violation. Where the allegations are the subject of a personnel, criminal or administrative proceeding or where the complainant is required to exhaust his or her administrative remedies prior to filing a complaint, the statute of limitations shall be tolled until the termination of said proceeding or the exhaustion of administrative remedies.

The board passed this unanimously with a five year statute of limitations, not two.

3. Hotline Calls

Because a hotline call can eventually become a complaint, hotline calls alleging ethical violations should be afforded the same confidentiality protections as any other ethics complaint. To that end, it is recommended that the following language be inserted into the code section entitled “Ethics and Fraud Hotline”:

Hotline matters which are not within the jurisdiction of the City of Tallahassee Independent Ethics Board shall be referred to the appropriate appointed official for review and handling, including any necessary immediate action. Hotline calls that allege a violation of the City of Tallahassee Ethics Code shall be treated confidentially, in accordance with Section 112.324, Florida Statutes.

This passed unanimously.

4. Full Financial Disclosure (Form 6)

The IEB did not propose that elected officials be required to file full financial disclosure and the imposition of such a requirement is not recommended at this time.

The state Commission on Ethics has included in its legislative package for the 2020 session a proposal that the financial disclosure law be amended to require all elected municipal officers to file Form 6. To enhance transparency, it is recommended as an alternative that the Treasurer/Clerk establish a link to the Supervisor of Elections website for City Form 1 filers so that this information would be readily accessible from the City of Tallahassee website. The Form 1 reflects financial interests such as: the primary and secondary sources of income, the real and intangible personal property, liabilities and interests in specified businesses.

The board voted on this unanimously 5-0.

5. Vendor Disclosure

If the Commission decides to adopt a provision requiring vendors to disclose campaign contributions made to candidates, the City Attorney’s Office would recommend the following language, similar to that implemented by the City of Coral Gables:

Vendor contributions.

(a) Any person, who is the principal of a vendor to the city, who contributes to the campaign of a candidate or the campaign committee of a candidate for the office of mayor or city commissioner shall file a disclosure form with the office of the Treasurer Clerk within 20 days of making said contribution. The date of the contribution shall be the earlier of either the date of the contribution check or the date of deposit of said check in the campaign fund. The disclosure form shall require, at a minimum, the name and address of the individual making the contribution, the name of the company which has a contract with the city, and the amount of the contribution, as well as the name of the candidate or campaign committee to whom the contribution was made.

(b) A fine in the amount specified in section 1-7 shall be imposed on every person who violates this prohibition and fails to correct such violation within 20 calendar days of notification by the Treasurer-Clerk. Each act of soliciting, giving or receiving a contribution in violation of this subsection shall constitute a separate violation. All contributions received by a candidate in violation of this section shall be forfeited to the city's general revenue fund.

This also passed unanimously with a 5-0 vote.

