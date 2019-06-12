Everett the puppy treated for close-range gunshot wounds

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Gentle rubs, comforting hugs and kisses. But, it was a much less loving environment just two days ago.

"He'd been out on his own for a while," said Dr. Blair Anderson at the Buck Lake Animal Shelter. "It looked like somebody had shot him with a shotgun."

Dr. Anderson says someone shot the puppy, now named Everett, in his front right leg at close range.

The bullet went through, injuring his back left leg.

Everett had to have his affected front leg amputated.

"It was gone between the elbow and the shoulder," Dr. Anderson explained. "He was not going to be able to walk on that limb. It was going to be a source of infection, pain, discomfort for the rest of his life. So, that's why it needed to be amputated."

The Leon County Humane Society says Everett was found seeking refuge under a portable building at W.R. Tolar School in Bristol on Monday.

He couldn't walk, was severely dehydrated, anemic, covered in fleas and had intestinal parasites.

Paula Jamross, also with Buck Lake, can't believe someone would shoot the pup on purpose.

"An innocent puppy," she said. "I mean, what threat was he to this person? None. To do such a heinous act, it's evil. It's pure evil."

Staff at Buck Lake are now combating that evil with love.

"I love all of the dogs that are just extra special that need more care, attention, love," said Carson Mainwood with the shelter. "The hard cases, they always have my heart."

"You're brave and strong," Jamross told Everett. "Yes, you are, buddy."

Jarmoss named the dog Everett, saying it means 'brave and strong.'

The humane society says the U.S. Humane Society is offering a reward for anyone who can help Everett get justice; $5,000 for for an arrest and conviction.

Dr. Anderson says it will take a few weeks for Everett to recover.

They say they're going to worry about therapy and recovery, then work on all of the inquiries about adoption after that.