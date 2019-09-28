Ex-Cons and recovering addicts help with Hurricane Michael clean-up

By:Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 27, 2018

Tallahassee, Fl (WCTV) – John Cherry or “Cajun” John is an ex-con that spent almost nine years in prison. When he got out and found his faith, cherry knew that he wanted to make a difference in the world by giving back.

"When I got out, I knew that I needed to give back to the community. I knew that I needed to help these guys have a successful pathway to success so that they didn't have to re-offend and go back to prison,” says Cherry.

So when he found out, through Crossway Baptist Church, that their friend James’ Home was ruined by hurricane Michael and that his foot just got amputated, Cherry and his team knew that they needed to help. He knew he couldn’t do it alone, however and reached out to the community for a helping hand.

Through one of his ministry groups, “Cajun” John was able to get in contact with Teen Challenge and they offered to send some people to help the cause. The men from the Christian based organization were very helpful and were excited to be of assistance,

"Making a house feel better for someone that is right now in recovery and all the situations going on with him is good. If it was in the same situation, I would be grateful as well you know,” says Teen Challenge member Dwayne Michael Cannon.

With the help of multiple sponsors, Cherry and the men around him were able to make a dent in the clean-up by rebuilding doors, throwing away trash and debris and getting rid of old furniture and appliances and replacing them with new ones.

While there is still a lot to be done and a lot of uncertainties about resources, these men are hopeful that help will come.

They also hope that while they are rebuilding this home, they can also take steps towards rebuilding their lives.

“Cajun” John states, "I decided that I was going to make a change and that I was going to be a new person. So I buried John Cherry and I put him in the graveyard. I know longer wish to meander in that graveyard and I stand and look forward now to see who Cajun John is and that is a man that serves God every day."

James gets released from the hospital on Tuesday and Cherry and his crew are hoping they can get the help they need to make the home as livable as possible.