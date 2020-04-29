Ex-Florida State LB Telvin Smith charged for sex act with minor

By: Robbie Weinstein | 247Sports

April 29, 2020

Former Jacksonville Jaguars and Florida State linebacker Telvin Smith has been arrested and charged with unlawful sexual activity with minors, according to ESPN Jaguars reporter Michael DiRocco, who cited the Duval County Jail’s website. Smith was admitted to the jail on Wednesday afternoon and is being held on $50,003 bail according to a screenshot of the police report tweeted by Christopher Hong of the Florida Times-Union post.

According to the police report, Smith does not yet have a pending court date. Earlier Wednesday, Vic Micolucci of News4Jax reported that "heavily armored SWAT team officers and undercover detectives" were seen at Smith's home.

Per the police report, the charge related to Florida statute 795.05. According to the Florida Legislature, the statute can apply to "a person 24 years of age or older who engages in sexual activity with a person 16 or 17 years of age." The statute notes that this constitutes as second-degree felony.

The Jaguars issued the following statement, per DiRocco: “The Jaguars are aware of the report involving former linebacker Telvin Smith. The club is unable to comment further on this ongoing investigation.”

In November, Micolucci reported that law enforcement officials went to Smith's home but that police did not say that Smith was arrested at the time.

Smith was a fifth-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2014 NFL Draft and made the Pro Bowl in 2017. He won a national championship at Florida State with former Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston. Prior to the 2019 NFL season, Smith announced via his Instagram account that he would sit out due to personal reasons. Jacksonville placed Smith on the reserve/retired list in July 2019.

"At this time I must take time away from the game & get my world in order," Smith wrote. "I must give this time back to myself, my family, & my health."