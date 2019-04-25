Ex-police officer sentenced for fatal shooting of motorist

By: Associated Press

April 25, 2019

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP -- A former Florida police officer has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a stranded black motorist in 2015.

Judge Joseph Marx sentenced fired Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja on Thursday in the killing of 31-year-old Corey Jones.

Raja was convicted last month of manslaughter and attempted murder in Jones' death. Marx imposed a sentence of 25 years on each count, to be served concurrently.

The 41-year-old officer was in plain clothes and driving an unmarked van when he confronted Jones, a black drummer whose SUV had broken down as he returned from a late-night performance.

Prosecutors persuaded jurors that Raja never identified himself as a police officer and acted aggressively, causing Jones to pull his legal handgun thinking he was being robbed. The altercation was audio recorded by a tow-truck dispatcher Jones had been talking with.

Raja appeared in shackles and a dark blue jail jumpsuit. The courtroom was packed with supporters of both men and guarded by about 20 sheriff's deputies.

