Excessive rainfall leads to flooding near a home in Jefferson County

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

June 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The yard of Rose Hall’s mother was dry Wednesday morning, but it was a different story late Tuesday evening.

Excessive rainfall caused water to flood the majority of the property. The water flooded the front porch, but didn’t make it inside the home. Hall’s mother, Ruth Robinson, had to be rescued by Hall and her husband. Robinson had to be carried out of her home from the side door and over a fence to escape the flooding.

Hall, who did not want to talk on camera, said the flooding on the property isn’t a surprise. She said it floods on the property that she grew up on at least once a year, and it’s when the area receives heavy rain for at least four days in a row.

The flooding comes from a small wooded area near the property, where the water overflows into the property and even over the road. The wooded area resembled a swamp Wednesday morning with standing water still in place.

The flooding is no surprise in Wacissa and other locations in southern Jefferson County as seven-day rainfall totals were close to six inches based on Doppler radar estimates. In the Big Bend and South Georgia, rainfall totals reached above eight inches in southern Taylor and Lafayette counties and near eight inches in southern Thomas County.

Flooding reports since Monday have concentrated over Berrien County, Ga. The National Weather Service received a report of water entering a home a block away from Berrien County High School Tuesday night.

The U.S. Drought Monitor had most of the Big Bend and South Georgia under moderate drought conditions before the rainy pattern began late last week. The new map, expected to be released Thursday, will determine whether the recent deluge was enough to pull the area out of drought territory.